Transforming India's Agriculture: Pathway to a Developed Nation by 2047

India's agriculture sector is vital for realizing the government's vision of development by 2047. Despite growth, challenges like climate change and productivity gaps persist. The Economic Survey suggests reforms in fertilizers, irrigation, and crop diversification as crucial steps to boost the sector's sustainability and economic contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's agriculture sector is essential to achieving the government's aim of a developed nation by 2047, as detailed in the recent Economic Survey. Despite notable growth, the sector faces challenges related to sustainability and productivity, demanding transformative reforms.

The Economic Survey highlights key areas for improvement, including overhauling the fertiliser industry, enhancing research and development, bolstering irrigation systems, and promoting crop diversification. Agriculture contributes significantly to India's national income and workforce, marking it as crucial for the country's overall growth trajectory.

However, climate change introduces significant obstacles, such as erratic weather patterns and water scarcity, impacting crop yields. Addressing productivity gaps and strengthening market integration are vital for increasing farm incomes. Strategic reforms and investments in high-growth sectors like horticulture and fisheries are essential for fostering inclusive economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

