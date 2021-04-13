Agri minister launches national nursery portal

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched a 'National Nursery Portal' to connect nursery operators with consumers.

The National Nursery Portal, developed by the National Horticulture Board, will help consumers to connect with nurseries and get information about the availability and prices of quality planting material, an official statement said.

It will also help nursery operators in assessing market demand for their products.

Tomar said that the youth could become entrepreneurs in the horticulture sector and contribute to economic growth.

