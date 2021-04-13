Left Menu

COVID-19: Long queue of ambulances seen outside Ahmedabad Civil hospital

A long queue of ambulances was seen on Monday night outside Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital amid the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in the state.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:22 IST
COVID-19: Long queue of ambulances seen outside Ahmedabad Civil hospital
JV Modi, Superintendent, Civil Hospital speaking to ANI on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

A long queue of ambulances was seen on Monday night outside Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital amid the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in the state. A total of 45 ambulances were seen lined up outside the hospital while several patients have complained of having to be in the waiting line for long.

"The number of patients are on the rise. We have 2,008 patients admitted on Medicity campus while our capacity is 2,120. Our occupancy right now is 90-95 per cent," said JV Modi, Superintendent, Civil Hospital. Upon being asked about patients' grievance on being in the waiting line for long, he said that was not the case.

"Last night, there were 45 ambulances outside the hospital and we admitted all of them. We did not say no to anyone. We take critical patients first who need ventilator beds," Modi added. Gujarat currently has 30,680 active cases.

India reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the union health ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Anthony Stolarz's 46 saves help Ducks dump Sharks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...

2 officials held for taking bribe

Two government officials and a middleman were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe in two separate cases in Rajasthans Hanumangarh and Banswara districts, an official said.In Hanumangarh, a local revenue officer posted at the Wate...

ECI issues notice to TMC leader for "dreadful game will be played" remark

The Election Commission of India ECI on Tuesday showcaused the Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal for his comment that a dreadful game will be played in the ongoing elections in the state, an official said.The ECI...

AAP slams BJP-ruled MCD over Shastri Park furniture market fire

Senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj Tuesday said a massive fire had gutted close to 272 municipal corporation stalls here but not one representative of the BJP-ruled MCD had visited the spot yet. He said that after a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021