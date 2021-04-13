COVID-19: Long queue of ambulances seen outside Ahmedabad Civil hospital

A long queue of ambulances was seen on Monday night outside Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital amid the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in the state. A total of 45 ambulances were seen lined up outside the hospital while several patients have complained of having to be in the waiting line for long.

"The number of patients are on the rise. We have 2,008 patients admitted on Medicity campus while our capacity is 2,120. Our occupancy right now is 90-95 per cent," said JV Modi, Superintendent, Civil Hospital. Upon being asked about patients' grievance on being in the waiting line for long, he said that was not the case.

"Last night, there were 45 ambulances outside the hospital and we admitted all of them. We did not say no to anyone. We take critical patients first who need ventilator beds," Modi added. Gujarat currently has 30,680 active cases.

India reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the union health ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)