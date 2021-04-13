Maharashtra announces strict restrictions to contain COVID-19 spread, Section 144 imposed from Wednesday evening

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases and but said he will not term the new restrictions as "lockdown". Thackeray, who addressed the people of the state, said the government was imposing "strict restrictions" which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow.

"Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown," he said. Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted.

The guidelines said that cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes will remain closed till Section 144 is imposed in the state. Local train and bus services will be allowed for essential services only and hotels and restaurants will allow only take-away home deliveries.

Petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI, and construction work will continue. Shooting for films, serial, ads will remain suspended in Maharashtra from 8 pm, April 14 till 7 am May 1. All shops, malls, shopping centers not performing essential services will also remain closed during this time.

"All places of worship, schools, and colleges, private coaching classes, barbershops, spas, salons, and beauty parlous will remain closed from tomorrow till 7 am on May 1, e-commerce will be only allowed for the delivery of essential goods and services. No religious, social, cultural or political functions allowed," the guidelines said. The Chief Minister said the state is continuously upgrading healthcare infrastructure but it is under pressure.

"There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased. I have requested the Prime Minister to give us permission to bring medical oxygen from other states and he has accepted our request," he said. Thackeray said he will speak to the Prime Minister to request him to provide us India Air Force (IAF) assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states.

Thackeray said Maharashtra had reported 60,212 new COVID-19 cases and the number was "frightening". He said there is a need to accelerate the vaccination process in the state.

Section 144 prevents gathering of four or more persons. All restrictions will apply till 7 am on May 1. Several districts in Maharashtra including the capital Mumbai are severely hit by the second wave of COVID infections. Mumbai reported 7,898 new cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, while Nagpur district reported 6826 new COVID19 cases, 3518 recoveries, and 65 deaths, on Tuesday. (ANI)

