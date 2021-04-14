Left Menu

Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh reaches DRDO office for questioning

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reached the DRDO guest house here on Wednesday as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned him for questioning in connection with alleged corruption case.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reaches DRDO guest house. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reached the DRDO guest house here on Wednesday as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned him for questioning in connection with alleged corruption case. The CBI had summoned him for questioning in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, probe agency officials said.

The CBI on Sunday questioned two personal assistants (PA) Deshmukh in connection with the case. Both of them were summoned by CBI on the same day. The agency had earlier recorded the statement of former Mumbai Police commissioner Singh, API Sachin Waze, complainant Jaishri Patil, ACP Sanjay Patil, and Mahesh Shetty (a close aide of Waze).

The Supreme Court had on April 8 dismissed the petitions filed by the Maharashtra government and Deshmukh challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by Singh. Deshmukh had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court, challenging Bombay High Court's April 5 order.

Deshmukh tendered his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 5 after the Bombay High Court order. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognizable offence is found. In his letter to Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

