President wishes SA Muslim community blessed Holy Month of Ramadan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the South African Muslim community a blessed Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ramadan, which begins today, is a period during which Muslims around the world engage intensively in prayerful devotion, fasting, other forms of abstention and acts of charity.

"I wish all Muslims well for this Holy Month during which all sectors of our diverse society are enriched by and benefit from the values and social good associated with Ramadan.

"The social solidarity and fraternity that characterises Ramadan are especially important and welcome In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the President in a statement.

He expressed appreciation at the steps taken by Muslim religious leaders and congregations to adhere to the COVID-19 health regulations and, through this, secure the safety of communities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)