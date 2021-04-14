Left Menu

DWS recommits to working with KZN to ensure water supply

According to the department, the provincial water storage remains considerably stable this week at 73.2% from 73.4% recorded last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:32 IST
The dams in the Umgeni Water Supply System have also recorded a minimal increase with Nagle Dam at 89.6% from 89.0% and Spring Grove at 96.5% from 95.1%. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its commitment to working closely with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and various municipalities in the province to ensure water supply in water-stressed areas.

The department is closely monitoring the status of water levels in the province, while continuing to implement measures to augment water in communities affected by inconsistent water supply, including Ugu District Municipality.

This comes as one of the biggest dams in the province, Albert-Falls Dam increased slightly from last week's 54.7% to 55.1%. This time last year, the dam stood at a below-average of 36.8%.

The dams in the Umgeni Water Supply System have also recorded a minimal increase with Nagle Dam at 89.6% from 89.0% and Spring Grove at 96.5% from 95.1%.

However, some dams, including Midmar Dam, have declined from 100.5% last week to 100.4% this week, and Inanda Dam from last week's 101.0% to 100.4%.

The department's spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said although most of the province's dams are looking good, the department acknowledged that there are some municipalities that are facing water scarcity challenges.

"One such district is the Ugu District Municipality which has in the past led to public service delivery protests. We continue to work with the provincial and local government to ensure water issues as experienced in Ugu are resolved," Ratau said.

The department noted and appreciated the work done in the province to bring relief to those in need, under the leadership of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka, and Ugu Mayor Sizwe Ngcobo.

"Some of the immediate interventions include the exploration of groundwater systems to augment the inadequate bulk capacity in the district, together with the supply of water on a rotational basis, and expressed that the municipality will need to maintain consistent communication of schedules to ensure that communities are kept abreast," Ratau said.

Mearns Dam has decreased from 100.7% to 99.6%. The Spioenkop, Driel Barrage and Woodstock Dams are at 100.2%, 95.0% and 98.2% respectively.

Zaaihoek and Wagendrift Dams remain unchanged at 82.1% and 100.85% respectively. Ntshingwayo is at 81.5% from 81.4% last week, Pongolapoort Dam currently stands at 56.7% from 56.6%, whilst Hluhluwe Dam records 99.6% from 100.1%.

The department has reiterated its call for residents to use water sparingly as it anticipates extreme weather patterns during the upcoming winter season, which may adversely impact on country's dams significantly.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

