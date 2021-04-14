Left Menu

France, Britain and Germany: concerned by Iran's moves to enrich uranium

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany - the 'E3' group of European powers - expressed concern on Wednesday over Iran's latest moves to enrich uranium up to 60% purity.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany - the 'E3' group of European powers - expressed concern on Wednesday over Iran's latest moves to enrich uranium up to 60% purity. "The governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (the E3) note with grave concern the announcement by Iran that it will start uranium enrichment up to 60% using advanced centrifuges as Iran communicated to the IAEA on 13 April," they said in a joint statement.

"This is a serious development since the production of highly enriched uranium constitutes an important step in the production of a nuclear weapon. Iran has no credible civilian need for enrichment at this level," they added.

