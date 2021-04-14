Left Menu

The Energy Forum and FIPI to hold Hydrogen Economy- Indian Dialogue-2021

A separate session is devoted to India's Hydrogen Mission, which will feature a keynote speech from Dr Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:13 IST
The Hydrogen Roundtable will be having 25 panellists from15 countries, discussing the potential of Hydrogen from multiple sources and its relevance in national energy transitions. Image Credit: ANI

The Energy Forum (TEF) and the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, are organising a Hydrogen Roundtable titled "Hydrogen Economy- the Indian Dialogue-2021" in a virtual mode on 15th April 2021 to discuss emerging hydrogen ecosystems and exploring opportunities for collaboration, cooperation and coalition.

As the world chases its international climate commitments and takes steps to counter climate change, Hydrogen is gaining increasing importance as a source to bridge energy gaps and also as a standalone source to conventional fuels.

The Hydrogen Roundtable, the first of its kind, will comprise a High-level Ministerial Session, followed by five Panel Discussions by eminent policymakers, experts and industry leaders from different geographical regions of the world, with a focus on policy roadmaps and mapping demand and supply of Hydrogen.

This high-level roundtable conference will be led by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel, Government of India who will deliver the inaugural keynote. It will be followed by keynotes from H.E. Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE, H.E. Mr Angus Taylor, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Australia, H.E. Mr Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, Denmark, and H.E. Mr David M. Turk, Deputy Secretary of Energy, United States, who will present their insights on policy roadmaps, and demand and supply dynamics.

A separate session is devoted to India's Hydrogen Mission, which will feature a keynote speech from Dr Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The Concluding Session will be chaired by Mr Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Hydrogen Roundtable will be having 25 panellists from15 countries, discussing the potential of Hydrogen from multiple sources and its relevance in national energy transitions. The Roundtable is expected to have around 3000 participation around the globe. The event can be accessed from www.futureenergyasia.com/hydrogen-economy, from 2 pm (IST) on 15 April 2021.

The objective of the Roundtable is to understand the progress of the Hydrogen ecosystem across continents and contribute to creating synchrony among the think tanks, Governments and the industry to join forces for developing innovative and sustainable technologies at attractive costs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

