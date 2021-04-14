Left Menu

McDonald's to train employees to combat harassment, discrimination

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:45 IST
McDonald's to train employees to combat harassment, discrimination

McDonald's Corp said on Wednesday it will require new training and policies to combat harassment, discrimination and violence at its 39,000 restaurants worldwide, calling for safer work places after it faced lawsuits by some female employees.

The burger chain said restaurants, a majority of which are run by franchisees, will be required to meet the new standards starting in January 2022.

The move is part of the company's plan to make safer environments for workers after it faced several lawsuits accusing it of subjecting female employees at its corporate-owned restaurants to widespread sexual harassment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan discharged from hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8, was discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode on Wednesday.In a Facebook post after his discharge, Vijayan...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday is set to review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine. The European Commission has decided not to renew vaccine contracts next year with co...

DCPCR says 331 child labourers rescued in 2020-21 as against 202 in three preceding years

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights DCPCR facilitated the rescue of 331 child labourers from factories, bakery units, etc. in 2020-21 as against 202 in the preceding three years, it said in a statement on Wednesday.This is a...

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP and TMC in his maiden poll outing in Bengal

In his maiden campaign in poll-bound West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed BJPs claim to build Sonar Banglagolden Bengal as a mirage and said the saffron party has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021