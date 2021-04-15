No heat wave conditions over country today: IMD

A day after several parts of the country recorded temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there will be no heatwave conditions on Thursday. "There will be no heatwave conditions over the country on April 15," the IMD said.

The weather forecasting agency further said that heatwave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Gujrat's Saurashtra and Kutch and Haryana. "Maximum temperatures more than 40.0 degree Celsius were recorded at most places over East Uttar Pradesh, at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal and West Rajasthan, at a few places over Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat state, West Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand and Marathwada.

The highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nowgong in East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)