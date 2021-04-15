Left Menu

COVID-19: Malls, spas, auditoriums, gyms to be shut down in Delhi

Malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms and spas will be shut down in the national capital till further orders, informed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:56 IST
Select City Mall, New Delhi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms and spas will be shut down in the national capital till further orders, informed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Theatres will be allowed to screen movies with a third of their capacity on weekdays, he added while announcing a weekend curfew in the national capital amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Curfew passes will be issued to those rendering essential services, the Chief Minister said while addressing the media here. People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants and only home deliveries will be permitted, he added.

The government has asked officials to take stern action against those found flouting Covid-19 protocols. The government also assured that there is no dearth of hospitals in Delhi and that measures are being taken to ensure an adequate supply of drugs.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Chief Minister added. The city registered the highest single-day spike of 17,282 fresh COVID-19 infections and 104 related deaths on Wednesday.

The total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases so far. With 104 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 death toll of the national capital now stands at 11,540.

Furthermore, a total of 9,952 people recovered from the virus in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,05,162. The COVID-19 positivity rate of Delhi also jumped to 15.92 per cent on Wednesday. (ANI)

