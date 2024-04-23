"Kejriwal was not getting proper medical care": Delhi Minister Atishi

Delhi Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Monday said that after the court's order, it has been affirmed that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been deprived of adequate medical facilities in the jail. "The verdict of Rouse Avenue Court proves that for the last 22 days, Arvind Kejriwal was not getting proper medical care in judicial custody in Tihar Jail," she said.

She further stated that today, after 22 days of his judicial custody, the court has ordered that a medical board of one specialist diabetes doctor, one specialist diabetologist and an oncologist should be formed which will take complete care of Arvind Kejriwal to get medical treatment. Taking a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she said, "So this makes it clear that despite having such severe diabetes for 22 days, despite his sugar level being above 300, despite his request for isolation, he was not getting proper medical care."

She asserted, "So we hope that the medical board of AIIMS, which will have specialist diabetes doctors, will be found today itself, will check upon Arvind Kejriwal and will start the process of insulating him from today itself..." Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court declined a plea moved by Kejriwal seeking direction to jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes concerning his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level.

However, the court directed the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board to examine Kejriwal's health. The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja while passing the order stated that directions are hereby passed qua the prayer of the applicant for the administration of insulin and also to ensure that the applicant is provided all the requisite medical treatment.

"Though it shall continue to be the primary duty of Tihar Jail authorities, who are stated to be fully equipped to take care of the health of the applicant, to ensure that all requisite medical treatment is provided to him in jail, however, in the event of any requirement for specialized consultation, the jail Authorities shall consult the Medical Board to be constituted by Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), comprising of a senior endocrinologist, diabetologist, as per the request made on April 20, already sent by DG Prisons," said the Court. (ANI)

