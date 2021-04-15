Left Menu

Carbon tax could help Asian countries hit climate targets -IMF

A carbon price that starts low and rises steadily could help Asian countries reach their targets under the Paris climate accord over the next decade, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, citing new IMF research. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event hosted by the People's Bank of China that there was a growing consensus that carbon pricing was the most efficient and cost-effective way to curbing emissions.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:00 IST
Carbon tax could help Asian countries hit climate targets -IMF
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A carbon price that starts low and rises steadily could help Asian countries reach their targets under the Paris climate accord over the next decade, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, citing new IMF research.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event hosted by the People's Bank of China that there was a growing consensus that carbon pricing was the most efficient and cost-effective way to curbing emissions. By raising energy prices overall, carbon pricing creates incentives for households and firms to shift toward greener options, while promoting energy efficiency, boosting green investments, and spurring innovation, she said.

The IMF is urging the world's largest emitters to adopt carbon price floors to ensure more substantial climate change mitigation, she said. London-based climate data provider TransitionZero on Thursday said China needs to halve carbon dioxide emissions from its coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade if it is to remain on course to become carbon neutral by 2060.

Georgieva said changes were critical in Asia, which is home to the majority of the world's population and accounts for almost half of the world's carbon emissions. The Asia-Pacific region is already experiencing faster-rising temperatures and more weather-related natural disasters than anywhere else, and climate change is a key driver of rising poverty and worsening food insecurity, she said.

But accelerating the switch to greener economies could help boost the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Carbon taxes could also generate substantial revenues, but countries could use other instruments, such as China's coal tax, which could eventually be scaled up to curb CO2 emissions.

Georgieva said China was taking "a major step forward" with its national carbon emissions trading system for the power sector. Over time, she said, China could put a cap on total emissions, adopt more ambitious targets and extend the system beyond the power sector. Shifting away from investment-heavy to consumption-led growth and supporting the expansion of services and high-tech sectors would also help China reach its climate goals, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Car bomb kills four in Baghdad's Sadr City - police

Four people were killed and another 17 were wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in the Shiite stronghold of Sadr City in Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the ma...

Delhi weekend curfew: No restriction on inter-state movement and transportation of essential, non-essential goods, says DDMA.

Delhi weekend curfew No restriction on inter-state movement and transportation of essential, non-essential goods, says DDMA....

India to augment hydrogen supply chain: Pradhan

India will augment its hydrogen supply chain infrastructure as it looks to accelerate plans to generate the carbon-free fuel, which may have an edge over other non-fossil fuel sources, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Thursday.Hydrogen ...

S.Korean fishmongers, opposition party members voice concerns over Fukushima plans

South Korean vendors at a fish market in the capital Seoul and opposition party members called on the government to take actions to have Japan drop plans to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021