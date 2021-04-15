Left Menu

Showcause notice issue: Voda Idea makes full payment to DoT with interest

Earlier this month, the Department of Telecom DoT had issued a show-cause notice to VIL over non-payment of licence fee for the fourth quarter of FY2020-21 with regard to circles of Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh East, Odisha, as well as national long distance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:17 IST
Showcause notice issue: Voda Idea makes full payment to DoT with interest
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Vodafone Idea -- which had been issued a showcause notice by DoT over non-payment of licence fee in seven circles -- has now made full payment with interest, a source said. After receiving DoT's showcause notice dated April 7, Vodafone Idea (VIL) had recently said any payment not made on March 25, would be paid on April 15 with interest. Sources aware of the company's position on the matter said full payments with interest have now been made to DoT. An e-mail sent to Vodafone Idea on the issue remained unanswered. Earlier this month, the Department of Telecom (DoT) had issued a show-cause notice to VIL over non-payment of licence fee for the fourth quarter of FY2020-21 with regard to circles of Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (East), Odisha, as well as national long distance. As per the notice, DoT directed VIL to show cause by April 12, 2021 why action should not be taken against the company under relevant clauses of the licence agreement. ''Failure to perform any obligation(s) under the licence including timely payment of licence fee and other charges due to licensor is breach of licence agreement as per the terms and conditions of the licence agreement,'' DoT had said in the notice. In a regulatory filing on April 12, VIL said it will be sending a ''suitable clarification'' to the Telecom Department on the showcause notice. VIL had explained that payment of licence fee is a regular quarterly exercise based on self-calculation of revenue for each quarter. Generally the payment is made on 15th day of the month following the quarter end, but in the fourth quarter an estimated payment is required by March 25. However, the licence also allows the payment to be made with interest on April 15. ''To the extent of any payment not made on March 25, will be paid on April 15 with interest,'' VIL had said then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Like Godzilla, but actually real': study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

If one Tyrannosaurus rex - the school bus-sized meat-eating dinosaur that stalked the Cretaceous Period landscape - seems impressive, how about 2.5 billion of themResearchers on Thursday unveiled the first calculation of the total T. rex po...

Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for second year - CBC

The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 13 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal has been cancelled, CBC Radio reported on Thursday. With the spread of new COVID-19 variants and Canada battling to contain a third wave ...

Pak’s high court asks govt to clear India’s 'misunderstandings' about court’s jurisdiction in Jadhav case

Pakistans Islamabad High Court on Thursday asked the Foreign Office to clear Indias misunderstanding about the courts jurisdiction to hear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice.Jadhav, the...

Iraq: UNESCO architectural design winners to rebuild iconic Al-Nouri Mosque complex

Selected by an international jury from among 123 entries in a global competition, the winning design called Courtyards Dialogue is a major component of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations UNESCO ambitious project to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021