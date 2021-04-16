Left Menu

Music and massage: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons

In attempting to match this quality, the farmers have had to contend with Malaysia's hot and humid tropical climate, a world away from the more temperate conditions in Japan. "We have to make sure that nutrition, the watering and the fertiliser are done very consistently and precisely," said Seh, adding that they tried growing more than 10 varieties of Japanese melon, before they found the right one.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 06:30 IST
Music and massage: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons

After more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say they have found the right concoction of nutrients and treatments to successfully grow Japanese muskmelons, one of the world's most expensive fruits.

The farmers at Malaysian company Mono Premium Melon regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called "tama-fuki" said to enhance their flavour, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth. "Every single Japanese melon that you see in our farm is almost like an artpiece," said Seh Cheng Siang, director and co-founder of Mono, at the company's farm in Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya.

Since the last century, farmers in Japan have been perfecting the art of cultivating these melons, which are prized for their taste and precise spherical shape, and are sold in high-end shops as luxury items. In attempting to match this quality, the farmers have had to contend with Malaysia's hot and humid tropical climate, a world away from the more temperate conditions in Japan.

"We have to make sure that nutrition, the watering and the fertiliser are done very consistently and precisely," said Seh, adding that they tried growing more than 10 varieties of Japanese melon, before they found the right one. After bringing the melon seeds in from Japan, the Malaysian farmers travelled to Japanese farms to learn the cultivation methods to try and replicate them in Malaysia.

They also used trial and error to overcome challenges such as determining the optimal composition of the nutrition given to the melon plants. Despite these obstacles, Mono's first batch of 200 selected melons have sold out, thanks mainly to online sales.

The melons are sold for 168 ringgit ($40.70) each, about a third of the price the Japan varieties normally go for. "It's pretty interesting to know that as a Malaysian, we can actually grow Japanese-grade melons in Malaysia," said Elaine Chow, a customer who attended a recent event at the greenhouses.

(Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Karishma Singh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan to expand quasi-emergency measures, casting fresh doubts on Olympics

Japan is set to expand quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions on Friday as a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases spreads, casting doubt on whether the Summer Olympics can be held in Tokyo. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that ...

Sanctuaries in Pakistan contributed immensely to the Taliban's success: US Senator

Pakistan has played on both sides of the field in Afghanistan, contributing to the Talibans success, a senior US senator has reminded his colleagues, a day after Washington announced plans to withdraw all troops from the war-torn Asian coun...

Sexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. says

Sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war in Ethiopias Tigray, the U.N. aid chief told the Security Council on Thursday, prompting the U.S. envoy to challenge the bodys silence, asking Do African lives not matter as much as those exp...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, others to be sentenced for illegal assembly

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and nine other pro-democracy activists are expected to be sentenced on Friday after they were found guilty of participating in unauthorised assemblies during anti-government protests in 2019.It would be the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021