Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares look to China data as global economic recovery hopes underpin world shares

MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks stood flat after 0.89 percent gains the previous day to a record high. "U.S. economic data released yesterday was all strong, confirming the U.S. economy is firmly on a recovery track," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 07:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 07:21 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares look to China data as global economic recovery hopes underpin world shares

Asian shares were little changed on Friday ahead of a raft of Chinese economic data, while world stocks on the whole flew at a record level, fuelled by strong U.S. economic data that may herald a solid recovery ahead. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were little changed while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.2%.

China will release a series of economic data later in the day, including its first-quarter GDP. MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks stood flat after 0.89 percent gains the previous day to a record high.

"U.S. economic data released yesterday was all strong, confirming the U.S. economy is firmly on a recovery track," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. Retail sales rebounded 9.8% in March, the largest increase since May 2020, in a gain that pushed the level of sales 17.1% above its pre-pandemic level to a record high.

The brightening economic prospects were underscored by other data, including first-time claims for unemployment benefits tumbling last week to the lowest level since March 2020. Despite strong data, U.S. bond yields dropped, in part driven by Japanese buying, as they have began a new financial year this month.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield dropped to 1.529%, a five-week low, on Thursday and last stood at 1.566% , off its 14-month high of 1.776% set at the end of March. "The market has already fully priced in an U.S. economic recovery in the near term. And if the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold for the next two to three years, no doubt the carry of U.S. bonds would be very attractive compared with Japanese or euro zone bonds," said Chotaro Morita, chief fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The fall in long-term bond yields benefited stocks, and particularly tech shares, given the idea that their historically expensive valuations can be justified because investors would have no choice but to buy shares to make up for low returns from bonds. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 1.11% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.31%, nearing its record peak set in February.

In the currency market, lower U.S. yields were a drag on the U.S. dollar. The euro stood at $1.1965, having hit a six-week high of $1.19935 overnight while the U.S. currency slipped to a three-week low of 108.61 yen.

Oil prices held firm after hitting a four-week highs on Thursday following positive U.S. economic data and higher demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC. Brent futures stood flat at $66.93 per barrel, while U.S. crude was also little changed at $63.42 per barrel, both on course for their first substantial weekly gains in six.

(Editing by Gerry Doyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics must be 'reconsidered' due to Japan's failure to contain pandemic - report

Japans inability to contain the COVID-19 pandemic means that plans to hold the Olympics in Tokyo should be reconsidered, health experts wrote in a commentary.The 2020 Games, already delayed by one year, are due to begin in fewer than 100 da...

US Senator greets Sikhs on 'Baisakhi', Guru Tegh Bahadur 400th birth anniversary

Noting that Sikhs share a strong sense of community, family, and selfless service, a senior US Senator has greeted members of the community from across the world as two important celebrations are taking place this week Baisakhi and the 400t...

Australia finds Google misled customers over data collection - regulator

Australias federal court found Alphabet Incs Google misled consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, the countrys competition regulator said on Friday.The tech giant has been embroiled in legal action ...

Olympics-Australia weighing whether to let athletes jump vaccine queue

Australia is considering whether to prioritise athletes and support staff in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching. The Australian Olympic Committee AOC has asked the government to allow athletes to jump the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021