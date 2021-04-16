Left Menu

Kumbh: 30 sadhus in Haridwar test positive for COVID-19

Amidst the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, said the Chief Medical Officer on Friday.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-04-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 09:55 IST
Visuals from Kumbh Mela, Haridwar (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, said the Chief Medical Officer on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Jha said, "30 Sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akhadas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from April 17."

The CMO told that among the COVID positive people who are from Haridwar have been sent for home quarantine while those who came from outside are being admitted to hospitals. Dr Jha also informed that the COVID patients who are in serious condition are being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. However, he also clarified that there is no panic-like situation in Hospitals in Haridwar.

Meanwhile, Maha Nirvani Akhara head Kapil Dev, who had come to attend the Kumbh in Haridwar from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, died in a Dehradun hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. Over the last five days, a total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar -- the place where the month-long Kumbh is going on.

According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 COVID-19 positive cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14. Meanwhile, officials have said that despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kumbh will continue till April 30. (ANI)

