Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site | Updated: 16-04-2021
Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Friday that Tehran had started 60% uranium enrichment at its Natanz site, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.
Earlier the speaker of Iran's parliament said Iranian scientists had successfully started enriching 60% uranium at 12.40 a.m. local time. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
