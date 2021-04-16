Left Menu

Maha to face shortage of Remdesivir for next 2 to 3 days: Minister

These companies have now assured me that supply will be streamlined from April 19 onwards, he said. He lauded the Centres move to ban the export of Remdesivir. Ready stocks of Remdesivir which were bound for shipments abroad are available even in Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:35 IST
Maha to face shortage of Remdesivir for next 2 to 3 days: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra will face a shortage of 12,000 to 15,000 Remdesivir injections, used to treat COVID-19 patients, for the next two to three days, state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said on Friday.

He said pharma companies manufacturing Remdesivir have stepped up production but it will take time for the new stock to reach the market.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Companies that produce Remdesivir injection have increased their production but it will take some time for the vials to hit the market. If we consider a 10-12 percent shortage, Maharashtra will continue to face a shortage of 12,000 to 15,000 Remdesivir vials for the next two to three days." Blaming companies for delay in supply of the much sought-after COVID-19 drug, the FDA minister said, "The heads of Remdesivir-making companies had 15 days back assured me to supply around 55,000 vials of the injection. However, till April 15 these companies could provide only 37,000 to 39,000 vials to the state." "I held a video conference meeting with the CEOs and MDs of some of the companies that produce Remdesivir today again. These companies have now assured me that supply will be streamlined April 19 onwards," he said.

He lauded the Centre's move to ban the export of Remdesivir.

''Ready stocks of Remdesivir (which were bound for shipments abroad) are available even in Maharashtra. Some of the company representatives met me with a proposal of allowing these stocks to be sold in Maharashtra," Shane said.

''Maharashtra chief minster Uddhav Thackeray has also issued orders allowing export-bound stocks to be sold in the state (following the ban). I do not know how much such vials are available (with companies),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foden's ''Are you ready'' post to Mbappe on Twitter backfires

A post on Twitter between high-profile soccer players after a Champions League game has backfired, highlighting the perils of sports stars handing over control of their social media accounts to third parties.After scoring the goal that seal...

5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

Erode TN, Apr 16 PTI A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment RI and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old ...

Rajasthan: NSUI members hold protest against BJP leader over remarks on Maharana Pratap

NSUI members on Friday held a demonstration against Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria for his controversial remarks on warrior king Maharana Pratap.The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI also burnt a...

Unofficial EU note on redrawing Balkan borders causes angst in Bosnia

An unofficial European Union diplomatic note seen by Reuters on redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans has caused angst and distress in Bosnia, which fears an unexpected shift in EU strategy.The document was first leake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021