Mohan Bhagwat discharged from hospital in Nagpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, has been discharged from the Kingsway hospital in Nagpur where he was admitted.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:44 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief, Mohan Bhagwat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, has been discharged from the Kingsway hospital in Nagpur where he was admitted. The team of attending doctors decided to discharge the RSS chief with the advice to remain in home quarantine for the next five days.

"All his parameters like pulse, blood pressure, respiration, oxygenation were normal. All blood investigation including markers were normal today, the attending doctors have decided to discharge today," a statement from the hospital said. Bhagwat had tested positive for the virus on April 9.

A tweet by RSS in Hindi on Friday read, "Our Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat ji has tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. He is currently having common symptoms of coronavirus and has been admitted to the Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. He is undergoing a general checkup and exercising caution." He was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on March 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

