Army sailor wins competition to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

In a fiercely contested series of ten fleet races and one medal race, the sailor from Madras Engineers Group proved his mettle by securing a silver medal and winning a qualification spot for Tokyo Olympics in Laser Standard Class. 

Vishnu displayed maturity in handling the pressure and went on to win the medal race which was contested only by the top ten sailors after ten fleet races were completed.  Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

Subedar Vishnu Saravanan of Mumbai based Army Yachting Node overcame stiff competition from more experienced Thai & Chinese competitors to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the recently concluded Mussanah Open Championship at AI Mussanah Sports City, Oman.

In a fiercely contested series of ten fleet races and one medal race, the sailor from Madras Engineers Group proved his mettle by securing a silver medal and winning a qualification spot for Tokyo Olympics in Laser Standard Class. It is pertinent to note that Vishnu Saravanan is a product of the Boys Sports Company scheme and presently training under the "Mission Olympics" programme of the Indian Army. The creditable and historical performance, by the youngest Indian sailor ever to qualify for Olympics till date in sailing discipline, came after all odds as Vishnu was tied on points with two times Olympian Keerati Bualong (Thailand) after ten races. Vishnu displayed maturity in handling the pressure and went on to win the medal race which was contested only by the top ten sailors after ten fleet races were completed. The 22-year-old Junior Commissioned Officer has age on his side and will surely bring glory to the Nation at the International Arena in years to come.

