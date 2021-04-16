Left Menu

Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Iran has begun 60% uranium enrichment at its Natanz plant, the country's nuclear chief said on Friday, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel. "We are producing about nine grams of 60% enriched uranium an hour," Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told state television.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:28 IST
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Iran has begun 60% uranium enrichment at its Natanz plant, the country's nuclear chief said on Friday, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.

"We are producing about nine grams of 60% enriched uranium an hour," Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told state television. "But we have to work on arrangements... to drop it to 5 grams per hour. But then we will simultaneously produce 20% (uranium)," Salehi said.

Earlier, parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iranian scientists had successfully started enriching 60 percent uranium at 12:40 a.m. local time (2010 GMT). "The will of the Iranian nation makes miracles that thwart any conspiracy," Qalibaf said on Twitter.

In Vienna, a spokesman for the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA declined to comment on the Iranian statements about 60% enrichment. Iran has said its decision to increase enrichment to its highest level ever was in response to sabotage at its nuclear site at Natanz on Sunday by Israel.

Iran and global powers are meeting in Vienna to try to rescue a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington three years ago, in an effort potentially complicated by Tehran’s decision to ramp up uranium enrichment. The 2015 agreement sought to make it harder for Iran to develop an atomic bomb - something it denies ever trying to do - in return for lifting sanctions.

Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator at nuclear talks in Vienna, said on Tuesday that Iran would activate 1,000 advanced centrifuge machines at Natanz. An Iranian official told Reuters that "60% enrichment will be in small quantity" only.

Multiple Israeli media outlets have quoted unnamed intelligence sources as saying the country's Mossad spy service carried out the sabotage operation at the Natanz complex. Israel - widely believed to be the only Middle Eastern country with a nuclear arsenal - has not formally commented on the incident. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com, additional reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna; Editing by William Maclean and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil scrambles to secure sedatives as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

An emergency shipment of sedatives needed to intubate severely ill COVID-19 patients arrived in Brazil late on Thursday from China, as the South American country scrambles for supplies due to severe shortages of the vital drugs. In recent d...

Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps

Morgan Stanley lost nearly 1 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management, the bank said on Friday, muddying its 150 jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making. Morgan Stanle...

COVID: Nine more fatalities, 842 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Eds Correcting typo in headline Shimla, Apr 16 PTI Himachal Pradesh recorded nine more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll to 1,155, while 842 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 74,195, an official said.The active c...

Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a lag in deliveries to some countries including Canada.Canada earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 doses by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021