ICSE board exams for class 10, 12 postponed amid COVID-19 surge

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on Friday postponed the board exams for classes 10 and 12 amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on Friday postponed the board exams for classes 10 and 12 amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the ICSE examinations, said that the new dates will be announced in the first week of June.

"In the light of the nationwide surge in Covid 19 cases, the CISCE has decided to defer the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) board examinations scheduled to be held from May 4," CISCE said in an official statement. "The COVID-19 situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 Examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board examinations will be taken by the 1st week of June 2021," the statement further said.

The CISCE has also given an option to Class 10 students to not write ICSE board exams, adding that they may at their discretion write examinations with Class 12 students. "While the ISC (Class XII) examination will be conducted at a later date, the candidates for the ICSE (Class X) examination will be given the following options: to write the offline examination, along with the Class XII candidates or not to write the offline examination," the council said.

CISCE will develop "a fair and unbiased criterion" for students who decide not to appear for the offline ICSE Class 10 board exam 2021, it added. After CBSE announced its decision to cancel the 10th board exams and postpone the Class 12 board exams, many states in the country have also done the same amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

