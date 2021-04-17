COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to people to follow weekend curfew

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people to follow the weekend curfew in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 10:33 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people to follow the weekend curfew in the national capital. Amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a 'weekend curfew' (10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) on the movement of individuals in the national capital territory till April 30 or further orders.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "In the view of coronavirus, there is a curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow. Please follow it. We all have to defeat COVID-19 together." Delhi reported its biggest single-day spike of 19,486 fresh coronavirus infections and 141 related deaths, as per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Friday evening.

In order to contain the fast spread of the virus, the Delhi government said, "There will be restrictions on certain activities and weekend curfew needs to be imposed in NCT of Delhi, except for essential activities/services, as an emergency measure for well being and safety of people." As per the new guidelines applicable till April 30, or till further order, all shopping malls, gymnasiums, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks, and similar places will be closed.

"Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with 30 per cent of their sealing capacity. Only one weekly market per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations/New Delhi Municipal Council/Delhi Containment Board shall be allowed subject to the strict compliance of enclosed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all instructions/guidelines issued by the government of India/Delhi government from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19," the guidelines said. They further said that the weekly market will be selected by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Body as per enclosed guidelines for selection of weekly market dated September 10, 2020, and the information will be shared with the respective District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner of Police for effective implementation.

"In case, it is observed that weekly market cannot function at the fixed or regular place as per SOP/guidelines of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), then such weekly market can be allowed to function at some other nearby ground/school ground, where the SOP can be strictly implemented. If it is found in any such weekly market that vendors and/or customers are not following instructions prescribed in SOP, such market will be closed forthwith by Municipal Body," the Delhi government said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

