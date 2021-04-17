Left Menu

67 healthcare workers test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand administration on Friday informed that 67 healthcare workers have tested positive in the state as the second wave of coronavirus prevails in the country.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:05 IST
67 healthcare workers test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand administration on Friday informed that 67 healthcare workers have tested positive in the state as the second wave of coronavirus prevails in the country. According to the Director of State Medical and Health Department, Dr. SK Gupta, the COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly and the surge is mainly in five districts.

"67 healthcare workers, in Uttarakhand, have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are spread across Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts," said Gupta. Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government has restricted the entry of people into the state secretariat. The order was issued by the Chief Secretary of the state Om Prakash on Friday said that only ministers and staff will be allowed to enter the secretariat. "The journalists are also not allowed to enter the secretariat," the order said.

Also to contain the spread of COVID-19, the schools in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Kotdwar Bhabar districts in Uttarakhand will remain closed till April 30. According to the order issued by Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the educational institutes in four districts including Dehradun will teach students through online mode. "The schools in the remaining districts will continue in both offline and online mode amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," Rawat said in his order. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,484 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Champions of Change Award 2020 honoured our ray of hope during coronavirus outburst

PanajiMumbai GoaMaharashtra India, April 17 ANINewsVoir Everyone has seen the worst phase of their life for last one year due to coronavirus outburst. The on-going worldwide medical crisis has endangered humanity but there is always a ray ...

Juna Akhara's Swami Avdheshanand Giri welcomes PM Modi's appeal to keep Kumbh Mela symbolic

Juna Akharas Mahamandleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to keep Haridwar Kumbh Mela symbolic amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country. PM called me up and inquired about Kumbh Mela and ...

Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country

Iran named a suspect Saturday in the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges there, saying he had fled the country before the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the April 11 sabotage remains unclea...

RT-PCR test must for Kumbh returnees in Gujarat

People returning to Gujarat after attending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will have to undergo an RT-PCR test before they are allowed to enter their respective cities and villages, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Saturday. The ongo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021