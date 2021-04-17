Left Menu

Five protesting workers killed in police firing in power plant in B'desh: reports

Five have died while at least 20 others were injured in the clash, including police and local residents, a senior police officer was quoted as saying in the report. They attacked police who are on duty, forcing the policemen to retaliate. Four were killed during the incident while three policemen were injured, Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General Anwar Hossain was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:25 IST
Five protesting workers killed in police firing in power plant in B'desh: reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least five people working at an under-construction coal power plant being built by a Chinese firm in Chittagong were killed and 20 others injured in a clash with the police following a protest by the workers over wage and allowances, Bangladeshi media reports said on Saturday.

The incident happened when the protesting workers of the plant clashed with the police, prompting them to open fire in which five workers were killed, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

"The violence broke out around 10:30 am at the coal-fired power plant. Five have died while at least 20 others were injured in the clash, including police and residents," a senior police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

''They attacked police who are on duty, forcing the policemen to retaliate. Four were killed during the incident while three policemen were injured,'' Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General Anwar Hossain was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dog tied to scooter,dragged on road in Kerala;cops register case

In yet another act of cruelty against canines in Kerala, a pet dog was tied to a two-wheeler and dragged along a road at Edakkara in Malappuram district on Saturday.Police have registered a case.A video of the incident has gone viral.The an...

Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

A new understanding is emerging at talks aimed at salvaging Irans nuclear deal with global powers, Tehrans chief negotiator said on Saturday according to Iranian state media, as Chinas delegate also reported progress. Abbas Araqchi said aft...

World News Roundup: China says Iran nuclear talk to continue; Modi appeals for low-key Hindu festival amid COVID-19 surge and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China says Iran nuclear talks to continue, pick up paceTalks aimed at salvaging the Iran nuclear deal will continue and all remaining parties to the accord have agreed to accelerate work o...

Shcherbakova seals Russia's first World Team Trophy victory

World champion Anna Shcherbakova won the womens free skate on Saturday to seal Russias first-ever victory at the figure skating World Team Trophy.First after the short program, the 17-year-old Shcherbakova opened with a quadruple flip and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021