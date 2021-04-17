COVID-19 positive HD Kumaraswamy admitted to Bengaluru hospital

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, who tested positive for COVID-19 infection, was admitted to Apollo Hospital at Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru on Saturday. Earlier today, the JD(S) leader took to Twitter and informed he tested positive for coronavirus infection.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," Kumaraswamy had tweeted. Kumaraswamy's mother Chennamma Devegowda had earlier tested positive and his father HD Devegowda too was in isolation for some time as a precaution.

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 17,489 new COVID-19 cases, 5,565 discharges and 80 deaths on Saturday. With the addition of new cases, the COVID tally of the state reached 11,41,998. There are 1,19,160 active cases in the state.

In view of the surge in cases, the Karnataka government of Saturday barred public entry to Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru. As per the state government's directives, a limited number of people with pre-appointment will be allowed after 3:30 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)