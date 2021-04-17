Left Menu

Piyush Goyal slams CM Thackeray, says Maharashtra received highest quantity of oxygen

Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of Oxygen, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday while hitting out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for their 'gimmicks' on the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 23:25 IST
Piyush Goyal slams CM Thackeray, says Maharashtra received highest quantity of oxygen
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of Oxygen, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday while hitting out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for their 'gimmicks' on the matter. "Saddened to see @OfficeOfUT's gimmicks on oxygen. GoI, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110% of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use," he tweeted.

This comes days after the Maharashtra government, the worst COVID-affected state in the country, flagged a shortage of oxygen. "Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of Oxygen in India. The Centre is in daily touch with State Governments to assess their needs and help them in the best possible manner," the Union Minister further tweeted.

He further said that he was shocked and saddened to see petty politics being played by the Chief Minister and he "needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility." "Maharashtra is suffering from an inept & corrupt government & the Centre is doing its best for the people. People of Maharashtra are following 'Majha Kutumb, Majhi Javabadari' dutifully. It is time the CM also follows his duties in the spirit of 'Majha Rajya, Majhi Javabadari'," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said, "We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased," Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. The state reported 67,123 new cases and 419 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,47,933, as per the state health department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link to ammunition explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.There is...

Marseille beats Lorient in stoppage time, rival Rennes wins

Spanish right back Pol Lirola grabbed his second goal during injury time as Marseille beat Lorient 3-2 at home on Saturday to maintain its push for a Europa League place next season.Rennes won 3-0 at midtable Angers in the early French leag...

Fore! Biden plays golf for the first time as president

President Joe Biden has taken his first swing at a presidential pastime golf.Biden, once an avid golfer, played Saturday at the Wilmington Country Club, not far from his Delaware home where he was spending the weekend. It was his first time...

Odisha: Mandatory COVID-19 tests, 14-day quarantine for Kumbh Mela returnees

The Odisha government on Saturday said all returnees from the Kumbh Mela will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period, apart from RT-PCR tests before setting foot in the state, in an effort to rein in the spread of COVID-19.The quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021