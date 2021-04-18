Left Menu

COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 30 pc in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in the national capital has increased to 30 per cent from 24 per cent in the last 24 hours. He also requested the Central government to reserve at least 7,000 hospital beds for COVID patients in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in the national capital has increased to 30 per cent from 24 per cent in the last 24 hours. He also requested the Central government to reserve at least 7,000 hospital beds for COVID patients in the city. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "Around 25,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The major concern is the positivity rate that has increased to 30 per cent from 24 per cent in the last 24 hours. The cases are rising very fast. The beds are getting exhausted very quickly. There has been a shortage of ICU beds. There are less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi."

Kejriwal emphasised the shortage of oxygen in the national capital. "We are getting cooperation from the Central government. I had a discussion with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan yesterday evening. I had a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji over the phone today morning. I informed about the shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals," he said

"There are a total of 10,000 beds in Delhi including that of the Central government. Out of them, 1,800 beds have been reserved for COVID patients. I request the Central government to reserve at least 7,000 beds for COVID patients. I request for immediate supply of oxygen," explained Kejriwal. He further said, "The Delhi Government will make 6,000 oxygen beds ready in 2-3 days. We are also making arrangements for high-flow oxygen beds in many hospitals. Oxygen beds will also be arranged in Yamuna Sports complex, Common Wealth Games Village Sports Complex, Radha Soami Satsang Beas and many schools that are being attached with hospitals."

The chief minister thanked the people of Delhi for abiding by rules during the ongoing weekend curfew. "I would like to thank the people of Delhi for their cooperation in the curfew. I thank the Central Government. I also thank doctors and NGOs for their support. We believe we will very soon overcome the fourth wave of COVID-19," stated Kejriwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

