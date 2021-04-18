Bengal records 82.49pc polling in fifth phase of assembly elections

Bengal records 82.49pc polling in fifth phase of assembly electionsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:41 IST
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab on Sunday said that 82.49 per cent of 1.13 crore voters in 45 assembly constituencies exercised their franchise during the fifth phase of polling on April 17.
Of the 45 seats that went to the polls on Saturday, 16 were in North 24 Parganas, eight each in Purba Medinipur and Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five in Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong districts.
Purba Bardhaman witnessed the highest polling percentage at 86.04, followed by Jalpaiguri (84.85), Nadia (84.35), North 24 Parganas (80.56), Darjeeling (77.98) and Kalimpong (72.57), he said.
The fifth phase of the eight-phased West Bengal assembly elections was held in 15,789 polling stations spread across the six districts.
The state had registered 84.13 per cent voting in the first phase of polling, 86.11 per cent in the second, 84.61 per cent in the third and 79.90 per cent in the fourth.
By and large, the fifth phase of polling was peaceful, barring a few incidents of violence, Aftab said.
The remaining three phases of polling will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29, and votes will be counted on May 2.
