Odisha reports 4,445 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Odisha reported 4,445 new COVID-19 cases, 1,309 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday. According to the state health minister, the total number of cases now stands at 3,72,703. There are 24,568 active cases, 3,46,134 patients have been cured or recovered and 1, 948 deaths so far.

Of the new cases, 2,574 were reported from quarantine centres and 1,871 detected during contact tracing. The state has so far conducted 96,36,052 sample tests for COVID-19.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Sundargarh accounted for the most number of cases with 722, followed by Khurda with 587 cases, Nuapada 437 cases, Kalahandi 273 cases and Cuttack registered 251 new cases. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has constituted expert teams, both at the state level and medical college level, who will visit the established COVID-19 facilities and monitor them for the provision of optimal COVID-19 case management in the state. (ANI)

