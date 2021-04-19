Left Menu

More families to be reunited under new border exceptions

“The Government closed the border to everyone but New Zealand citizens and residents, in order to keep COVID-19 out, keep our economy open and keep New Zealand safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-04-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:53 IST
More families to be reunited under new border exceptions
A new border exception is also being created for the partners and dependent children of temporary visa holders in New Zealand, who hold visas, but had not yet arrived here when the border closed. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hundreds of more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said.

"The Government closed the border to everyone but New Zealand citizens and residents, in order to keep COVID-19 out, keep our economy open and keep New Zealand safe.

"We have introduced additional exceptions throughout the past year as circumstances permitted, and I'm pleased to announce today we are granting further exemptions that will allow hundreds of more families to reunite," Kris Faafoi said.

The Government is introducing border exceptions allowing offshore visa applications for the families of health care workers in New Zealand, as well as a small number of other highly-skilled workers in other sectors who are currently in New Zealand.

A new border exception is also being created for the partners and dependent children of temporary visa holders in New Zealand, who hold visas, but had not yet arrived here when the border closed.

To be eligible for the new border exceptions, the family member currently in New Zealand must have more than 12 months remaining on their visa.

"We are in the midst of a global pandemic, which requires strict border restrictions. But we have been mindful of the difficulties migrant workers and families have faced.

"In the past year, we have introduced exceptions that have allowed entry for around 13,000 family members of New Zealand citizens and residents and 1300 temporary work visa holders, and their families, who normally live here and were overseas when the borders closed. More than 2,500 family members of critical workers have also entered to date.

"These latest exceptions are expected to allow hundreds of more migrants to come to New Zealand and join their families," Kris Faafoi said.

Those who are eligible will be able to request a border exception from 30 April 2021.

"These changes, together with the quarantine-free travel arrangements now in place with Australia, are part of government moves to find safe ways to ease COVID border restrictions and open up New Zealand to post-COVID opportunities, and we will be looking at further adjustments in the weeks and months ahead, including work on immigration policy reforms," Kris Faafoi said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-The 'metaverse' bet: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

What do you do with a 69 million artwork that doesnt physically existThats the question faced by the Singapore-based investor calling himself Metakovan, who made headlines last month when he bought the digital artwork Everydays The First 50...

Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar

Myanmar authorities detained a Japanese journalist in Yangon on Sunday evening, Japans government said on Monday, adding that it was trying to seek his release.BBC Burmese quoted a witness as saying freelance journalist Yuka Kitazumi was pi...

KEC signs up with Adani Transmission for completion of WKTL project

Infrastructure major KEC International has signed project and novation agreements with Adani Transmissions subsidiary Warora Kurnool Transmission Ltd WKTL for Rs 477 crore to complete the balance work of transmission lines in Andhra Pradesh...

Five critically injured in drive-by shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana - KSLA

Five people were hospitalized after being shot and critically injured in a drive-by shooting at a liquor store in Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS-affiliated television station KSLA reported late Sunday.Authorities described the injuries as life-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021