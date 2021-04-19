Left Menu

Covid: Karnataka activist develops mask that grows into plant once sown after use

A Karnataka-based social entrepreneur and environmental activist has come up with a unique initiative for conserving the environment by introducing eco-friendly masks made up of cotton rags which will grow into plants once disposed off in the soil as they are embedded with seeds of fruits and vegetables.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:31 IST
Covid: Karnataka activist develops mask that grows into plant once sown after use
Karnataka-based social entrepreneur and environmental activist Nithin Vas speaking to ANI in Mangaluru on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A Karnataka-based social entrepreneur and environmental activist has come up with a unique initiative for conserving the environment by introducing eco-friendly masks made up of cotton rags which will grow into plants once disposed off in the soil as they are embedded with seeds of fruits and vegetables. Speaking to ANI, social entrepreneur and environmental activist Nithin Vas said, "We as an organisation designed this paper mask. The first layer of the mask is made up of cotton rags and the inner layer is made up of cotton linings. Interestingly, once these degradable masks are thrown in the soil, plants will grow out of them from the seeds embedded on these masks."

"The mask is eco-friendly and degradable. You can see a huge amount of masks, incuding the surgical ones, or the ones that you make at home or the towel that you tie. It saves you from the COVID infection or the infection one can contract from various viruses. But the most important thing that we need to remember is that with the conservation of human beings, we also need to worry about the animals, the and and other aquatic animals because these masks go and reach the oceans, polluting them an also harming the aquatic life," said Vas. These masks may not be as soft as surgical ones but they are durable and it is advisable not to wash them as the cotton pulp of which the mask is made up, will get dissolved, he added.

This comes at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, thereby increasing the need to mask up against the virus. India reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Both sides to make closing arguments in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors will hear closing arguments on Monday before they begin deliberating on whether the way former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of a dying George Floyd in last years arrest was murder.Prosecutors have told the ju...

India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the citys Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbre...

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during 'small lockdown'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during small lockdown....

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021