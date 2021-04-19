Left Menu

Sanjay Raut demands special Parliament session to discuss grim COVID-19 situation across country

In order to discuss the grim COVID-19 situation across the country, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded a special session of Parliament.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:36 IST
Sanjay Raut demands special Parliament session to discuss grim COVID-19 situation across country
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Image Credit: ANI

In order to discuss the grim COVID-19 situation across the country, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded a special session of Parliament. He said that there should be an open discussion on the situation of all states.

"I've demanded a special session of Parliament because I've been speaking to political leaders of the country. They say the situation is grim in their states too. So, if the government calls a special session, there'll be an open discussion on the situation of all states," said Shiv Sena MP. Earlier in the day, he has said that it is an unprecedented and almost a war-like situation in the country.

"It's an unprecedented and almost a war-like situation. Utmost confusion and tension everywhere! No beds, no oxygen and no vaccination as well! It's nothing but TOTAL CHAOS! A Special session of the Parliament for atleast 2 days should be called to discuss the situation!" he tweeted. On April 18, as many as 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases and 503 deaths were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours the highest in the state so far since the pandemic broke out last year.

At present, Maharashtra is struggling with a shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir. To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from April 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Summer vacation in schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases: West Bengal minister.

Summer vacation in schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases West Bengal minister....

Both sides to make closing arguments in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors will hear closing arguments on Monday before they begin deliberating on whether the way former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of a dying George Floyd in last years arrest was murder.Prosecutors have told the ju...

India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the citys Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbre...

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during 'small lockdown'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during small lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021