Sanjay Raut demands special Parliament session to discuss grim COVID-19 situation across country

In order to discuss the grim COVID-19 situation across the country, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded a special session of Parliament. He said that there should be an open discussion on the situation of all states.

"I've demanded a special session of Parliament because I've been speaking to political leaders of the country. They say the situation is grim in their states too. So, if the government calls a special session, there'll be an open discussion on the situation of all states," said Shiv Sena MP. Earlier in the day, he has said that it is an unprecedented and almost a war-like situation in the country.

"It's an unprecedented and almost a war-like situation. Utmost confusion and tension everywhere! No beds, no oxygen and no vaccination as well! It's nothing but TOTAL CHAOS! A Special session of the Parliament for atleast 2 days should be called to discuss the situation!" he tweeted. On April 18, as many as 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases and 503 deaths were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours the highest in the state so far since the pandemic broke out last year.

At present, Maharashtra is struggling with a shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir. To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from April 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)