BRO upgrades crucial 110 feet long bridge on Leh-Sarchu Road in 8 days

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has in a record eight days revamped and upgraded a crucial 110 feet long bridge on the Leh-Sarchu Road connecting the cold desert with Manali for smooth movement of heavy convoys of the army and civilian vehicles. BRO officials said that the crucial Bailey bridge on Whiskey Nallah on the Leh-Sarchu road had deteriorated due to heavy snowfall in winters.

Due to the significance of the bridge in the region, Project Himank of the BRO swings into work from April 5 to 12 amid unfavorable weather. The BRO officials said that the upgradation of this crucial bridge well before the onset of summer will ensure hurdle-free movement of heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies and bring cheer to the people of Ladakh.

"Since the access to the bridge site was only available after opening of the Leh - Manali Axis, Project Himank immediately swung into action on 5 April for renovation and upgradation of the bridge. We used an innovative method of simultaneous dismantling and construction to ensure uninterrupted move of trucks carrying vital supplies even during the upgradation," BRO officials said. "The new bays were joined from one end while the worn-out wooden decking was replaced with latest steel decking for extra strength and longevity," officials said, adding that workers accomplished the task in record eight days amid icy cold winds and heavy snowfall.

Throughout the renovation and upgradation, BRO ensured smooth movement of traffic over the bridge, which was otherwise stranded due to recent heavy snowfall. Officials said the perseverance and hard work of BRO has gifted the people of Leh with a stronger bridge at Whiskey Nallah with an upgraded load capacity to 50 Tons, thus putting a smile on the face of the truck drivers, who were earlier sceptical while crossing this bridge with heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)