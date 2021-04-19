Left Menu

INS Suvarna seizes over 300 Kgs narcotics substances

The boat with its crew has been escorted to the nearest Indian Port of Kochi, Kerala for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:23 IST
INS Suvarna seizes over 300 Kgs narcotics substances
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Naval Ship Suvarna, whilst on surveillance patrol in the Arabian Sea, encountered a fishing vessel with suspicious movements. To investigate the vessel, the ship's team conducted a boarding and search operation, which led to the seizure of more than 300 Kgs of narcotics substances.

The boat with its crew has been escorted to the nearest Indian Port of Kochi, Kerala for further investigation. The approximate cost of the catch in the international market is estimated to be Rs. 3000 Crore. This is a major catch not only in terms of the quantity and cost but also from the perspective of disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast and flow towards the Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan destinations. Apart from the human costs from drug addiction, the spoils of narcotics trade feed syndicates involved in terrorism, radicalisation and criminal activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar rejects criticism over export of coronavirus vaccines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday strongly rejected criticism over Indias export of coronavirus vaccines, saying there were global commitments for a variety of reasons, including for procurement of raw materials for productio...

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs announcing breakaway Super League

Twelve of Europes top football clubs announced on Sunday that they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.Following are some reactions to the news UEFA PRESIDENT ALEKSAND...

Fitness expert Sandesh Deshmukh becomes brand ambassador of Fit PCMC Drive

New Delhi India, April 19 ANIThePRTree Bodybuilder Sandesh Deshmukh becomes the brand ambassador of the Fit PCMC Drive. Having earned a gold medal in bodybuilding, Sandesh was also awarded a Pune Shree and Maharashtra Shree title last year....

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian district afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021