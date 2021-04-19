Left Menu

Startup India seed fund scheme to support domestic entrepreneurs, their business ideas: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed hope that the Startup India seed fund scheme would support domestic entrepreneurs and their business ideas that often cannot take off due to the absence of critical capital at an early stage.The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January to support startups and help budding entrepreneurs pursue innovative ideas.Goyal said good ideas often get bought out by international venture capitalists at throwaway prices.The idea behind the scheme is to ensure adequate availability of funds, particularly to startups with good ideas in different fields.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:57 IST
Startup India seed fund scheme to support domestic entrepreneurs, their business ideas: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed hope that the Startup India seed fund scheme would support domestic entrepreneurs and their business ideas that often cannot take off due to the absence of critical capital at an early stage.

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January to support startups and help budding entrepreneurs pursue innovative ideas.

Goyal said good ideas often get bought out by international venture capitalists at throwaway prices.

''The idea behind the scheme is to ensure adequate availability of funds, particularly to startups with good ideas in different fields. I do hope that this scheme will support our domestic entrepreneurs and their business ideas that often cannot take off due to the absence of critical capital at an early stage,'' Goyal said while launching the scheme.

He also exuded confidence that the scheme will secure seed funding , inspire innovation , support transformative ideas, and facilitate implementation of those ideas.

He added that smaller towns are often deprived of adequate funding and this scheme will create a robust startup ecosystem in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions of India.

It will be implemented with effect from April 1, 2021. The Rs 945 crore corpus will be divided over the next four years for providing seed funding to eligible startups through eligible incubators across India.

The government has constituted an experts advisory committee which will be responsible for the overall execution and monitoring of the scheme.

Over 7,500 new startups are incorporated every year and it is essential to provide seed funding to startups with innovative ideas to conduct their 'Proof of Concept'.

The scheme is being launched by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) to support this early-stage startup funding.

It would provide financial assistance to startups for Proof of Concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialization. The scheme aims to support an estimated 3,600 entrepreneurs through 300 incubators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's vaccine compensation fund could cost $17.5 mln in first year

The South African governments compensation fund to cover potential injuries from COVID-19 vaccines could cost around 250 million rand 17.5 million in the first year, the health minister said in response to questions in parliament. The Afric...

Cuba's Communist Party appoints President Diaz-Canel as leader

Cubas ruling Communist Party elected President Miguel Diaz-Canel to succeed Raul Castro as party first secretary, the most powerful position in the country, on the final day of its congress on Monday.The succession marks the end of six deca...

Police: Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

An Albanian man with a knife attacked five people Monday at a mosque in the capital of Tirana, according to police.A police statement said Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana about 230 pm and wounded five pe...

Decided to stop big public events in West Bengal as it is much needed to break chain of corona infection: BJP.

Decided to stop big public events in West Bengal as it is much needed to break chain of corona infection BJP....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021