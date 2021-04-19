Left Menu

Dr Blade Nzimande welcomes swift response to UCT fire

The campus became a casualty of a raging inferno that started above the Philip Kgosana Drive in the game camp area between UCT and the busy Hospital Bend junction near Groote Schuur Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:00 IST
Dr Blade Nzimande welcomes swift response to UCT fire
The Minister expressed sadness at how the fire destroyed the iconic African Studies Library, the memorial restaurant, and the UCT’s upper campus where boarding students reside. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has welcomed the swift response of emergency services to contain a fire that gutted sections of the University of Cape Town (UCT) on Sunday.

The campus became a casualty of a raging inferno that started above the Philip Kgosana Drive in the game camp area between UCT and the busy Hospital Bend junction near Groote Schuur Hospital.

In a statement on Monday, Nzimande commended the timely response by the UCT Council and Management to find alternative accommodation for 4 000 affected students and the decision to suspend all the academic activities on Monday and Tuesday.

This was all while the university assessed the situation and damage to the institution's property.

"This decision is important because the safety of students and staff remains our utmost importance," said the Minister.

In the statement, he wished those in the hospital a speedy recovery.

The Minister expressed sadness at how the fire destroyed the iconic African Studies Library, the memorial restaurant, and the UCT's upper campus where boarding students reside.

"The African Studies Library houses the African National Congress archives and record of the underground publications. This library is also the repository of the Bleek Lloyd collection of recorded stories and notebooks of their engagement with the /Xam and! Kun Cape San people of the mid-19th century, as well as original copies of pioneering isiXhosa newspapers like Imvo ZabaNtsundu, amongst others," said Nzimande.

The Minister has directed Higher Health to work with other emergency relief agencies to offer students debriefing support and that Higher Health's mobile clinic and psychologists support the UCT in-house team for psycho-social services in order to further support students.

Higher Health is an agency of the Department of Higher Education and Training that is responsible for promoting the health and wellbeing of students across South Africa's public universities and technical and vocational training colleges.

Nzimande thanked the private sector and government departments and agencies who assisted the university in managing the after-effects of the blaze.

The Minister has further called on more participation of the private sector to support the #UCTFire emergency relief fund.

The public can donate essential items and food to students at Old Mutual West Campus, 91 Jan Smuts Road, Pinelands, Cape Town. Items must be sealed, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Financial donations can be made to (donor names can be included as references):

Account name: UCT Donations Account

Bank: Standard Bank of South Africa

Branch code: Rondebosch Branch, 025009

Account number: 07 152 2387

Swift code: SBZAZAJJ

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People flock markets to stock groceries, other essentials ahead of lockdown in Delhi

People flocked the markets to stock groceries and other essentials, and ran other errands soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. Long queues were seen outside stores at man...

Purna Jamatia new chief of Tripura tribal council, BJP stays away from oath-taking

Nineteen newly-elected members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC took oath at its headquarters in Khumulwung on Monday, officials said.The BJP stayed away from the programme in protest, alleging that supporters ...

South Africa's vaccine compensation fund could cost $17.5 mln in first year

The South African governments compensation fund to cover potential injuries from COVID-19 vaccines could cost around 250 million rand 17.5 million in the first year, the health minister said in response to questions in parliament. The Afric...

Cuba's Communist Party appoints President Diaz-Canel as leader

Cubas ruling Communist Party elected President Miguel Diaz-Canel to succeed Raul Castro as party first secretary, the most powerful position in the country, on the final day of its congress on Monday.The succession marks the end of six deca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021