SC agrees to hear plea seeking protection of Forest Rangers, Forest Guards, other staff

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea seeking protection of Forest Rangers, Forest Guards and other staff in the Forest Department of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:15 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea seeking protection of Forest Rangers, Forest Guards and other staff in the Forest Department of the national capital. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde tags this matter along with another matter pending before it on a similar issue.

The petition filed by one Bhavreen Kandhari sought the protection of Forest Rangers, Forest Guards and other staff in terms of better protective equipment, arms and staff strength. It requested for increased staff strength and better equipment for the forest department officers saying they have a number of responsibilities that relate to securing forest land and removing encroachments thereof protecting forests from illegal logging, protecting wildlife and protecting every single tree under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994.

The staff is under tremendous pressure and are threatened, assaulted while discharging their statutory duties here, said the plea, adding that unarmed, un-uniformed, untrained force being made to face heavily armed and organised encroachers, poachers and smugglers. The plea asked to provide them with appropriate weapons, uniforms, wireless equipment, bullet proof gear, vehicles and other ancillary logistical support in order to ensure protection in the line of duty.

The plea also sought direction to the Delhi government, Department of Forest and Wildlife to create forest stations in all forest divisions of the National Capital at par with similar forest stations in the State of Kerala for effective protection and management of forest and wildlife. It also urged that Forest department of the Delhi government to establish its own forest training school.

The plea said that we as a nation are truly indebted to the "Green Soldiers" for their daunting tireless efforts to protect and preserve nature and its gift, however, forest officials are not safe in the National Capital. (ANI)

