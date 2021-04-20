Left Menu

Jharkhand announces lockdown from April 22 to 29, essential services exempted

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced a lockdown in the state from April 22 to April 29 with some exemptions.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:46 IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

During the lockdown, essential services will continue. Religious places will remain open but a gathering of devotees will not be allowed.

According to the state government's order, agricultural, construction, industrial, and mining activities will be permitted during the lockdown. Chief Minister Hemant Soren appealed to the people to follow lockdown rules. The period will be observed as 'Swasthya Suraksha Saptah' (Health Safety Week).

"It is absolutely necessary to break the chain of growing corona infection in the state. Therefore, a decision has been taken for 'Swasthya Suraksha Saptah' in the state. This will be applicable from 6 am on April 22 to 6 am on April 29. Appeal to all of you, please follow the rules strictly. Stay alert, stay safe," he said in a tweet. All offices except some notified/identified central, state, and private sector offices will remain closed.

Gathering of more than five people have also been barred throughout the state. Jharkhand reported 3,992 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

