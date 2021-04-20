Left Menu

Kerala HC dismisses ex-minister KT Jaleel's plea against Lokayukta report

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by former Kerala Minister for Higher Education and Minority Welfare KT Jaleel, challenging a report of the state Lokayukta which had found him guilty of nepotism and favouritism.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:00 IST
Kerala HC dismisses ex-minister KT Jaleel's plea against Lokayukta report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by former Kerala Minister for Higher Education and Minority Welfare KT Jaleel, challenging a report of the state Lokayukta which had found him guilty of nepotism and favouritism. A division bench comprising Justices PB Suresh Kumar and K Babu affirmed the Lokayukta report. The Lokayukta had declared that Jaleel was unfit to continue as a Minister, for violation of his oath of office.

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel had resigned from his position on April 13 after the Kerala High Court refused to stay the Lokayukta finding him guilty of "allegations of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism and violation of Oath of Office" and has ordered that "he should not continue to hold the post held by him as a Member of the Council of Ministers. The findings by the Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lokayukta Harul Ul Rashid are based on a complaint against the Minister, which accused him of misusing his office to appoint his relative KT Adeeb as general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation Limited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

EPFO net new enrolments grow nearly 20pc to 12.37 lakh in Feb

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO grew by nearly 20 per cent to 12.37 lakh in February compared to the same month in 2020, according to the payroll data released on Tuesday, providing a perspective on formal sector employmen...

Death toll from clashes between Ethiopian Amhara, Oromo groups rises to 50 -residents

The death toll from violence last week in Ethiopias northern Amhara region has risen to at least 50, residents said on Tuesday, amid tensions in the area between the countrys two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara. Thousands of peo...

Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.Mumbai Indians made one change, bringing in spinner Jayant Yadav in place of pacer Adam Milne.Delhi made two ...

No restraining SII from using Covishield name for vaccine: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to restrain Serum Institute of India Private Limited from using the name Covishield for its vaccine against COVID-19 noting that such an order would create confusion and disruption in the vaccine adm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021