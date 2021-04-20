Left Menu

Four new outlets of Tribes India in New Delhi virtually inaugurated

TRIFED is committed to protecting and furthering the interests of the tribal communities across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:56 IST
Four new outlets of Tribes India in New Delhi virtually inaugurated
The other three outlets, situated in Kidwai Nagar, Santushti Complex and Okhla, were also inaugurated. Image Credit: Twitter(@TribalAffairsIn)

Four new outlets of Tribes India in prime locations in New Delhi were virtually inaugurated by Shri Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the Prime Minister today. To help the tribal artisans and forest dwellers cope with these unprecedented times, and as a part of its ongoing initiatives to promote the livelihood of the tribal artisans through marketing and provide support to tribal produce and products, TRIFED is expanding its retail operations across the country.

Addressing at the inauguration of the New Moti Bagh Tribes India outlet, Shri Bhaskar Khulbe says, "I am happy that TRIFED is continuing its efforts to better the lives of the tribal people and enable them to get better access to larger markets, especially during these times when the pandemic is impacting their income and livelihoods. It is a momentous and joyous occasion since "Janjatiya Jeevika" is getting into enterprise mode. He also appreciated the efforts of TRIFED to promote tribal products abroad through embassies. "

The other three outlets, situated in Kidwai Nagar, Santushti Complex and Okhla, were also inaugurated. From a single flagship store at 9 Mahadev Road, New Delhi in 1999 to 134 retail outlets across India, the TRIBES India brand is growing rapidly. TRIFED is committed to protecting and furthering the interests of the tribal communities across the country.

Shri Pravir Krishna in his address says, "The empowerment of the tribal people is the main objective of TRIFED. All our efforts, be it in getting better prices for their produce, helping them add value to the basic products, or enable them to get access to larger markets, are targeted at achieving this. It is with this in mind, that we are continuously working to expand our retail operations."

The four showrooms will showcase the best of authentic tribal handicrafts and handlooms from traditions such as Maheshwari, Pochampally, Chanderi, Bagh from across all the states of India, and also feature natural, organic produce and products Van Dhan essentials and immunity boosters such as organic grains, spices, herbal teas, besides exquisite bell and metalwork items. Categorised into attractive segments, there are dedicated counters for textiles, sarees and stoles such as Bagh print, readymade garments for men, women and children, exquisite tribal jewellery, metalwork, iron items, pottery paintings, Van Dhan natural produce in this large store.

In its mission to empower the downtrodden tribal people, by promoting the economic welfare of their communities across India (through the development of marketing and the sustained upgradation of their skills), TRIFED, as the national nodal agency for tribal welfare, had started the procurement and marketing of tribal art and craft items through its network of retail outlets under the Tribes India brand.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

India waives import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

India has waived import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir until Oct. 31, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, as infections surge to record highs and lead to a shortage of the anti-viral medicine.The government has also waive...

Here's how body mass index, age can affect your risk for neck pain

A recent study has found that while the poor neck and head postures are indeed the primary determinants of neck pain, body mass index, age, and the time of the day also influence the necks ability to perform sustained or repeated movements....

PM Modi urges states to consider lockdowns as last option, focus on micro-containment zones

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the state governments to use lockdowns only as the last option and focus only on creating on micro-containment zones. In his address to the nation,...

Rs 2,336 cr credited into farmers' accounts, procurement going on smoothly: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Rs 2,336 crore has been credited directly into the accounts of farmers during the current crop procurement season.He also said the crop procurement was going on smoothly.Before the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021