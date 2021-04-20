Four new outlets of Tribes India in New Delhi virtually inaugurated

Four new outlets of Tribes India in prime locations in New Delhi were virtually inaugurated by Shri Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the Prime Minister today. To help the tribal artisans and forest dwellers cope with these unprecedented times, and as a part of its ongoing initiatives to promote the livelihood of the tribal artisans through marketing and provide support to tribal produce and products, TRIFED is expanding its retail operations across the country.

Addressing at the inauguration of the New Moti Bagh Tribes India outlet, Shri Bhaskar Khulbe says, "I am happy that TRIFED is continuing its efforts to better the lives of the tribal people and enable them to get better access to larger markets, especially during these times when the pandemic is impacting their income and livelihoods. It is a momentous and joyous occasion since "Janjatiya Jeevika" is getting into enterprise mode. He also appreciated the efforts of TRIFED to promote tribal products abroad through embassies. "

The other three outlets, situated in Kidwai Nagar, Santushti Complex and Okhla, were also inaugurated. From a single flagship store at 9 Mahadev Road, New Delhi in 1999 to 134 retail outlets across India, the TRIBES India brand is growing rapidly. TRIFED is committed to protecting and furthering the interests of the tribal communities across the country.

Shri Pravir Krishna in his address says, "The empowerment of the tribal people is the main objective of TRIFED. All our efforts, be it in getting better prices for their produce, helping them add value to the basic products, or enable them to get access to larger markets, are targeted at achieving this. It is with this in mind, that we are continuously working to expand our retail operations."

The four showrooms will showcase the best of authentic tribal handicrafts and handlooms from traditions such as Maheshwari, Pochampally, Chanderi, Bagh from across all the states of India, and also feature natural, organic produce and products Van Dhan essentials and immunity boosters such as organic grains, spices, herbal teas, besides exquisite bell and metalwork items. Categorised into attractive segments, there are dedicated counters for textiles, sarees and stoles such as Bagh print, readymade garments for men, women and children, exquisite tribal jewellery, metalwork, iron items, pottery paintings, Van Dhan natural produce in this large store.

In its mission to empower the downtrodden tribal people, by promoting the economic welfare of their communities across India (through the development of marketing and the sustained upgradation of their skills), TRIFED, as the national nodal agency for tribal welfare, had started the procurement and marketing of tribal art and craft items through its network of retail outlets under the Tribes India brand.

