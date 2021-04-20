Left Menu

Canada's Caisse-backed Ivanhoe Cambridge ties staff pay to ESG goals in zero emissions push

Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund, has tied employee and executive remuneration to hitting environmental targets as it commits to cut net carbon emissions to zero by 2040, its CEO said on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Nathalie Palladitcheff said Ivanhoe, which owns 1,100 properties globally, will add C$6 billion ($4.8 billion) in low carbon investments and, as an interim target, reduce carbon intensity by 35% by 2025.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:00 IST
Canada's Caisse-backed Ivanhoe Cambridge ties staff pay to ESG goals in zero emissions push

Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund, has tied employee and executive remuneration to hitting environmental targets as it commits to cut net carbon emissions to zero by 2040, its CEO said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Nathalie Palladitcheff said Ivanhoe, which owns 1,100 properties globally, will add C$6 billion ($4.8 billion) in low carbon investments and, as an interim target, reduce carbon intensity by 35% by 2025. Since January, employee pay at Ivanhoe, including all its executives, has been directly tied to emissions reduction targets, Palladitcheff said.

"The cherry on the cake has got to be the remuneration," Palladitcheff told Reuters. "If you incentivize the partners on this criteria, (we're) pretty sure it's going to happen." Ivanhoe, owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, currently has 15 employees on its sustainability team and expects to hire more by the end of the year.

Around 50% of Ivanhoe's buildings already meet its 2025 emissions intensity target, which the company said will help it perform well in future years. Adam Scott, director of non-profit organization Shift, which monitors Canada's biggest pensions funds, said some of Ivanhoe's peers have not disclosed any environmental-linked compensation schemes.

Planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from buildings and construction hit an all-time high in 2019, the U.N.-backed coalition GlobalABC said in a December report. Together, building operations and construction account for nearly 40% of global energy-related CO2 emissions. From 2025 Ivanhoe will construct only carbon neutral buildings, helping achieve another 20% of the target. It expects 30% of its net-zero pledge will come from its electricity suppliers decarbonizing their grids.

Ivanhoe said its low-carbon investments have grown by nearly 200% since 2017 to C$14.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020, accounting for 24% of its global portfolio. Ivanhoe plans to enroll more tenants in its voluntary pilot program aimed at reducing their carbon footprint.

The company also said it is testing alternative building solutions, although it has not set targets for construction materials, but it plans to during the next two years. ($1 = 1.2540 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

India waives import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

India has waived import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir until Oct. 31, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, as infections surge to record highs and lead to a shortage of the anti-viral medicine.The government has also waive...

Here's how body mass index, age can affect your risk for neck pain

A recent study has found that while the poor neck and head postures are indeed the primary determinants of neck pain, body mass index, age, and the time of the day also influence the necks ability to perform sustained or repeated movements....

PM Modi urges states to consider lockdowns as last option, focus on micro-containment zones

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the state governments to use lockdowns only as the last option and focus only on creating on micro-containment zones. In his address to the nation,...

Rs 2,336 cr credited into farmers' accounts, procurement going on smoothly: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Rs 2,336 crore has been credited directly into the accounts of farmers during the current crop procurement season.He also said the crop procurement was going on smoothly.Before the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021