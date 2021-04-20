Left Menu

CCEA approves subsidy policy for urea produced through coal gasification by TFL

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval for the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for formulation of exclusive subsidy policy for urea produced through coal gasification route by Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:22 IST
CCEA approves subsidy policy for urea produced through coal gasification by TFL
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval for the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for formulation of exclusive subsidy policy for urea produced through coal gasification route by Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL). An official release said on Tuesday that it has been decided go ahead with Talcher Fertilizer Limited plant based on coal gasification technology considering the strategic energy security and urea self-sufficiency of the country looking into the country's vast coal reserves,

It said the project shall improve availability of fertilizer to farmers, boost development of eastern region and will save transport subsidy for supply of urea in eastern part of the country. It would assist in reducing urea imports to the tune of 12.7 LMT per annum leading to savings in foreign exchange. Coal gasification plants are strategically important as coal prices are non-volatile and coal is abundantly available. The gasification process adopted in Talcher unit is a Clean Coal Technology giving negligible SOx, NOx and free particulate emissions as compared to directly coal fired processes, the release said.

TFL is a joint venture company of four PSUs -- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), GAIL (India) Ltd. (GAIL), Coal India Ltd. (CIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL). TFL is reviving the erstwhile Talcher plant of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL) by setting up a greenfield urea plant with the installed capacity of 12.7 lakh metric ton per annum (LMTPA). The estimated project cost of the TFL Urea project is 13,277.21 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata providing misleading info on Centre's COVID-19 measures: Dilip Ghosh

Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was carrying out a false propaganda to belittle the Centres measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged people to steer clear of all misleading informat...

Lockdowns should be last resort: Modi, urges states to convince migrants to stay put and protect their lives and livelihoods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that lockdowns should be the last resort to deal with the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and sought to deliver a message to reassure the nation that his government was making all efforts to augmen...

BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Would Like To Confirm EU Medicines Agency Executive Director's Statement That No Cases Of CVST Registered In Sputnik V Vaccinated

Sputnik V WOULD LIKE TO CONFIRM EU MEDICINES AGENCY EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS STATEMENT THAT NO CASES OF CVST REGISTERED IN SPUTNIK V VACCINATED AS PER EARLIER STATEMENT Source httpsbit.ly3n6hsmQAlso Read Long queues in Pakistan to buy Sputnik V ...

Crop procurement: SAD seeks dismissal of Punjab minister

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the Punjab government of botching the wheat procurement process and sought the dismissal of Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.In a statement here, Akali leader Sikandar Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021