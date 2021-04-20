Left Menu

Crop procurement: SAD seeks dismissal of Punjab minister

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the Punjab government of botching the wheat procurement process and sought the dismissal of Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.In a statement here, Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka also took on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for failing to take stock of the procurement process, resulting in total chaos in the mandis besides leading to untold misery to farmers of the State.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:40 IST
Crop procurement: SAD seeks dismissal of Punjab minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / Shiromani Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the Punjab government of botching the wheat procurement process and sought the dismissal of Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

In a statement here, Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka also took on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for "failing" to take stock of the procurement process, resulting in "total chaos" in the mandis besides leading to "untold misery" to farmers of the State. "It seems the chief minister, like the central government, is least concerned about the welfare of farmers and has left them to their fate," alleged Maluka. Maluka said never before in the history of the state had the government been caught so "off guard" as present. "It is clear that no attempt was made to prepare for the procurement season which is a regular feature. The government did not issue tenders in time for the purchase of gunny bags. It even faulted in purchasing used gunny bags with the Haryana government purchasing a majority of such bags available in the market by issuing a tender 10 days before the Punjab government," he said. Alleging that Ashu had done nothing and demanding his dismissal, Maluka said the minister "lied" that the central government did not give permission to the state to open tenders for gunny bags when the Haryana government had already done so.

Another Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia also criticised the state government for "failing" to get gunny bags even after delaying the procurement season from to April 10. In Amritsar, Majithia alleged there was "zero lifting" of crop in the mandis, which would result in a wheat glut and cause further misery to farmers. Majithia said the government was directly responsible for this state of affairs as the "delay" in procurement had resulted in high moisture content in wheat as well as damage due to rains and high winds. Meanwhile, Ashu said due to coronavirus and elections in West Bengal, many of the jute mills are shut, leading to a shortage of jute bags across the country. He said they had even taken up this issue with Jute Commissioner of India but he "failed" to help the state. He said there was some "shortage" of jute bags initially but now the matter has been resolved. Ashu urged leaders across political parties not to politicise this issue and appealed to them to either contact him or district administration in case there is any problem to farmers in mandis and assured that all problems would be resolved on a priority basis.

The minister said under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, Rs 2,600 crore has been paid to farmers till now. He assured the farmers that every single grain produced by them will be procured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ambassador to Russia to fly home for consultations

U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Tuesday he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.Ru...

Jurors reach verdict in Chauvin trial in Minneapolis

The jury said it has reached a verdict on its second day of deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd during an...

Blinken to meet virtually with 15 Caribbean foreign ministers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually on Wednesday with 15 foreign ministers of the Caribbean Community CARICOM, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.They will discuss a number of issues affecting our region, inclu...

Turkey says U.S. recognising Armenian 'genocide' will further harm ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden recognising the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide on April 24 will further harm already strained ties between the NATO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021