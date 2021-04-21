Blinken to meet virtually with 15 Caribbean foreign ministers on Wednesday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually on Wednesday with 15 foreign ministers of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"They will discuss a number of issues affecting our region, including climate change and disaster resilience and reinforce the deep bond we share with our Caribbean neighbors," Price told a regular briefing on Tuesday, adding that the United States was continuing to support the people of St Vincent after the volcanic eruption there.

