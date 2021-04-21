Left Menu

PM Modi urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Ram Navami greetings and urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines saying that the message of Lord Ram is that people should follow appropriate behaviour.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Ram Navami greetings and urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines saying that the message of Lord Ram is that people should follow appropriate behaviour. "Happy Ram Navami. May Lord Shri Ram's immense compassion be continued forever on the countrymen. Long live Rama!" tweeted PM Modi.

"Today is Ram Navami and Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram's message to all of us is to follow appropriate behaviour. In this crisis of corona, please follow whatever measures are available to avoid coronavirus. Remember the mantra of 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi'," he added. In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister on Tuesday said that today's circumstances, the need is to save the country from lockdown. He asked state governments to treat lockdown only as a measure of the last resort and concentrate on micro containment zones.

He also paid tribute to the doctors, medical staff, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers security forces and police force for their contribution in the fight against coronavirus. The Prime Minister called upon the youth to help in maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour in their areas and neighbourhood as this will help in avoiding containment zones, curfews or lockdowns. He also asked children to create an atmosphere where their family members avoid going out unnecessarily. (ANI)

