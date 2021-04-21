Left Menu

Maha: Poultry farmer approaches police as hens stop laying eggs

A poultry farmer from Maharashtra's Pune district has approached the police claiming that hens at his farm have stopped laying eggs after consuming the feed manufactured by a particular firm, an official said on Wednesday.No FIR is registered as the concerned manufacturer has agreed to pay the compensation to owners of three to four poultry farms who also faced this issue. The complainant is a poultry farm owner.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-04-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 10:07 IST
Maha: Poultry farmer approaches police as hens stop laying eggs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A poultry farmer from Maharashtra's Pune district has approached the police claiming that hens at his farm have stopped laying eggs after consuming the feed manufactured by a particular firm, an official said on Wednesday.

No FIR is registered as the concerned manufacturer has agreed to pay the compensation to owners of three to four poultry farms who also faced this issue.

''The complainant is a poultry farm owner. He and at least four other poultry farm owners in his area also faced the same issue, following which he submitted a complaint to us,'' said Rajendra Mokashi, senior police inspector, Loni Kalbhor police station.

The complainant stated he had purchased the poultry feed from a company based in the neighboring Ahmednagar district of the state.

''He mentioned in the application that after consuming that feed, hens at his farm have stopped laying eggs,'' Mokashi said.

He said the police consulted the block-level animal husbandry officer in Ahmednagar over this issue.

''The official told us that it is a common phenomenon that sometimes a particular feed does not suit hens and they stop laying eggs after consuming it,'' said Mokashi.

Citing the official, Mokashi said such instances of hens not laying eggs after they were given a new feed had occurred in the past.

Once hens are fed the old feed they started laying eggs again, he said.

''We also spoke to the concerned poultry farm manufacturer who told us to have received similar complaints about the feed from some other customers as well. The manufacturer assured us they would take back the feed and offer the compensation to the affected farmers for their losses,'' Mokashi said.

The police officer said the complainants used to buy poultry feed from a reputed manufacturer based in Pune, but chose the Ahmednagar-based company as the former increased rates.

Demand for eggs and poultry is on the rise because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Three ONGC employees abducted in Assam

Three employees of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC were abducted by unknown armed militants from a rig site in Assam on Wednesday, the company said.The employees were abducted in a company vehicle from the Lakwa field of Si...

Oxygen supplies run low as India grapples with coronavirus 'storm'

Indian authorities scrambled to shore up supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals in the capital, Delhi, on Wednesday as a fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus stretched medical infrastructure to breaking point, officials and doctors sa...

TIMELINE-A year in the COVID-19 vaccine scheme COVAX

The World Health Organization WHO and global vaccine charities launched the COVAX program last April to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to some of the worlds poorest people.The scheme relied on by dozens of poorer countries, has faced setbacks...

INSIGHT-Cash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge

When Ghana received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from India last month, it hit a frustrating roadblock it had not trained enough staff to distribute them.The country was still rolling out shots received in late February from the global vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021