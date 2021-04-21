COVID-19: Complete lockdown in Puducherry from 10 pm on April 23 till 5 am on April 26

Union Territory of Puducherry announced total lockdown from upcoming Friday night till Monday morning in a wake of spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. The lockdown will kick in on the night of April 23 at 10 pm and will remain in effect till the morning of April 26 at 5 am. The order of the lockdown comes after the night curfew order that came on Tuesday.

The Union Territory yesterday imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. According to an official letter, all shops should decide on the timings of closing their shops in such a manner that all of them will be back to their residences by 10 pm.

Hotels have been asked to close down dine-in services by 8 pm, with only home delivery services open till 10 pm. Puducherry reported 4,692 active cases of Covid-19 till yesterday, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

